Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland, the 24th in MLB history

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first...
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — and none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year.

Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán struck out nine against the A’s, who have the worst record in the majors.

The 30-year-old right-hander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

