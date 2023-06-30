Appeal hearing held for suspended Rincon city manager

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - An appeal hearing was held Thursday night for Rincon City manager Jonathan Lynn.

The appeal comes after city council voted 5-2 to suspend Lynn from his position earlier this month. WTOC previously reported Lynn filed a law enforcement investigation into another city employee, and sent out a whistleblower complaint shortly before his termination.

Thursday’s appeal lasted just under four hours with the first two being a presentation of evidence by city attorney Raymond Dickey against Lynn.

Dickey claimed that Lynn was involved with investing portions of city employee paychecks into Roth IRA accounts without their knowledge, mishandling employee insurance benefits, and spending tax payer money on non-budget items like food and electronics.

Lynn believed the presentation of this evidence violated his due process, as none of it was shown to him before the appeal. Lynn then requested a ten day extension of the appeal.

“And I believe I have the notes from the evaluation where several people said, ‘Jonathan has the best interests of Rincon at heart. We believe he wants to have the best interest for Rincon.’ So I ask how do you go from that to this with nothing but the responses on June 1 and then three weeks later me not having a chance to see anything that we’re gonna talk about ahead of time.”

After residents spoke up in support of Lynn, councilmember Michelle Taylor made a motion for the extension, but did not receive a second.

Councilmember Levi Scott then proposed a motion to fire Lynn as City Manager. The motion went to a vote, resulting in a decision of three against Lynn’s termination, with two for it and one abstained.

The council then went into an executive session with Lynn to discuss his position as manager.

