Chatham Animal Services waiving adoption fees June 30 through June 2

Chatham Animal Services
Chatham Animal Services(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is National Adoption Weekend and Chatham County Animal Services is hoping to help some pets find their forever homes.

They’re partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for the occasion and waiving all adoption fees!

As always, all pets are spayed or neutered and come with age-appropriate vaccines, tests for parasites and illnesses, microchips, and a $5 Chatham County rabies tag.

The shelter says the event is to help reduce kennel overcrowding by making adoption easier and more accessible.

It runs from Friday to Sunday.

Chatham Animal Services is located on 7211 Sallie Mood Drive in Savannah behind the Humane Society.

For more information about pet adoptions, please call Chatham Animal Services at call 912-652-6575 or visit their website.

