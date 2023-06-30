Sky Cams
City of Pembroke seeing more homes, new businesses

By Camille Syed
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - More homes and businesses are sprouting up around Pembroke.

New town homes on Warnell St. in Pembroke are just one example of several homes being built across the city.

And new businesses are also making their way here.

“A Family Dollar coming in, Huddle House, and an O’Reilly Auto Parts.”

The Family Dollar will be the first to go up on Highway 280.

City Administrator Chris Benson says the Hyundai Manufacturing Plant that’s underway is playing a large role in their growth.

“We’re patiently waiting. We’re looking forward to really trying to attract more opportunities to our downtown community,” said Benson.

Even new local businesses are popping up downtown like Haunted Grounds Coffee.

“We love it here. Everybody’s been super nice. We have a couple more shops coming open. We have the sugar store door is going to be a bakery and we’ve got a lot of houses and communities coming up,” said Sarah Cook, the co-owner of Haunted Grounds Coffee.

Haunted Grounds has been open for about two months and will be celebrating this weekend with a ribbon cutting. Co-owner Sarah Cook grew up here and has seen many improvements over the past five years.

“Options we had back then was Dairy Queen and we just got McDonalds not too long ago, so we’ve stepped up in the world. It’s offering that small town feel but it’s also getting bigger where we can actually have options so we don’t have to go outside out community for groceries or boutiques and stuff.”

And there’s only more growth to look forward to in the future.

