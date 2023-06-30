Dr. Jill Biden serves as keynote speaker at Parris Island graduation ceremony

Sky Cams
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARRIS ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden thanked the nearly 200 marines for their decision to serve their country as they officially graduated from training Friday.

Dr. Biden serving as the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony of marine recruits Friday morning touting them for their dedication to the United States.

“That choice is the foundation of our national security. The heart of our strength in times of war and peace,” said Dr. Biden.

Dr. Biden emphasizing that it’s not just the servicemen and women who make sacrifices on behalf of their country….

“It’s our sacred obligation to ensure that military service is an opportunity of dignity and honor, of pride and accomplishment. Not just for our service members, but for those they love—the families who answer the call of duty as well.”

The visit is a part of her “Joining Forces” initiative to support military spouses and children in areas like employment, education, and mental health and wellness.

“Know that we are grateful for everything that you do. And we are working every day so that you never have to choose between your love of country and your love of family.”

The First Lady sending off the new marines of Company F with thanks and words of encouragement.

“God bless you and your families. Semper Fi!”

This stop at Parris Island is one of many for the Dr. Biden - she’s visited more than 25 military installations nationwide during her time as First Lady.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

