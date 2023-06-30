First Alert: Very hot weekend ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll remain dry this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures once again climb to the low to mid 90s during the afternoon, feeling close to 100 degrees. The weather looks nice for Friday night plans!

Starting your weekend early? It'll feel like the 90s on our beaches this afternoon with a light southerly breeze. pic.twitter.com/ba3ldAjifC — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 30, 2023

Hotter weather builds in this weekend. Saturday through Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days as heat index values are expected to surpass 105 degrees during the afternoons. A Heat Index Advisory will he possible this weekend!

Be safe if you have outdoor or any beach plans. Heat index values will still be in the 90s after sunset.

Rain chances remain slight this weekend, increasing a bit Sunday heading into the middle of next week. Although a few showers on the sea breeze are possible. No reason to cancel any weekend plans at this time. Highs will remain in the mid 90s during this time.

Tropical Update:

There is an area of low pressure near Bermuda with just a low-end chance of developing over the next week as it progresses north. We will not feel any impacts, enjoy this quiet time!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.