First Alert: Very hot weekend ahead

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll remain dry this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures once again climb to the low to mid 90s during the afternoon, feeling close to 100 degrees. The weather looks nice for Friday night plans!

Hotter weather builds in this weekend. Saturday through Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days as heat index values are expected to surpass 105 degrees during the afternoons. A Heat Index Advisory will he possible this weekend!

Be safe if you have outdoor or any beach plans. Heat index values will still be in the 90s after sunset.

Rain chances remain slight this weekend, increasing a bit Sunday heading into the middle of next week. Although a few showers on the sea breeze are possible. No reason to cancel any weekend plans at this time.  Highs will remain in the mid 90s during this time.

Tropical Update:

There is an area of low pressure near Bermuda with just a low-end chance of developing over the next week as it progresses north. We will not feel any impacts, enjoy this quiet time!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Andrew's Thursday forecast 6.29