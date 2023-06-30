First Lady’s visit to Marine recruit graduation marks 50 years of voluntary service

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The First Lady of the United States continued her visit to the Lowcountry Friday morning. She attended a graduation ceremony at Parris Island for the new Marines.

This visit had some special meaning to it.

The First Lady’s visit goes beyond the graduation ceremony. It’s also 50 years of the United States having an all-volunteer force, something Dr. Jill Biden said is worth celebrating.

Nearly 200 recruits, now earning their eagle, globe, and anchor of the Marine Corps, after completing three months of training at Parris Island.

Each new Marine has their own reason for joining.

“There’s a couple of goals I have with the Marine Corps that helped me make up my mind into joining the Marine Corps. For instance, I want to be a drill instructor in the future,” said Marine graduate, Jordan Jones.

This year makes five decades since the end of the draft, meaning all servicemen and women elect to serve in the military.

“The choice to serve your country. The choice each of you has made is a sacred one. One of sacrifice and selflessness,” Dr. Biden said.

Dr. Biden reflected on how her own life has been shaped by her father’s service in the Navy.

“His service defined his life. Actually, it shaped mine as well as I grew up in the middle class,” Dr. Biden said.

A life-changing decision to serve helped shape these new Marines into the people they are today.

“All the challenges I’ve been through, I persevered, I pushed through, the mental and physical adversity,” Pvt. Edidem Obong said.

Following her remarks, the First Lady was able to watch and even take part in the rest of the graduation ceremony.

