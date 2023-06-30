‘I got what I was praying for’: Savannah Christian’s Bucey receives offer from South Carolina, commits days later

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Christian’s David Bucey, the reigning Region 3-3A Athlete of the Year, is a true do-it-all athlete for the Raiders.

During his junior season, Bucey accounted for 100 tackles, five interceptions, and four sacks on defense. On the offensive side of the football, he hauled in over 700 yards receiving with seven touchdowns, while also being a key contributor on special teams.

“With David, it’s hard to get him off the field. He gets mad if I try to give him a break on special teams. I love everything about his mentality. It’s refreshing to have a kid who loves football,” said Savannah Christian head coach Baker Woodward.

Following his standout junior campaign, Bucey racked up numerous Division One offers, but none stemmed from the SEC. That all changed after recently attending a camp at South Carolina.

Bucey shined at the camp and blew away Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.

“I am glad these (SEC) coaches got to see firsthand what we have been trying to tell them about David,” Woodward said.

Bucey was offered a scholarship shortly after the camp and pulled the trigger on his commitment to Beamer and South Carolina just days following the offer.

“I got what I was praying for and got what I have wanted. I was all in,” Bucey said.

