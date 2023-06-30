Judge denies motion to remove attorneys representing Beach family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A judge has denied a motion to remove the attorneys representing the family of Mallory Beach, according to the office of Mark Tinsley.

The attorneys for the Parker’s Corporation were attempting to get the attorneys representing Beach’s family dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit.

Judge Daniel Hall made the decision Friday after listening to arguments on Wednesday.

Beach died in a 2019 boat wreck. The boat was being driven drunk by Paul Murdaugh, the since murdered son of Alex Murdaugh.

The start of this civil trial is set for mid-August.

