New Marines, families reunite after completing weeks of intense training

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The country’s newest Marines graduated from the recruit depot on Parris Island this morning with help from the First Lady of the United States.

When you attend the graduation ceremony, you hear a lot about transformation. It’s a transformation that’s evident for both the graduates and their families.

For the hundreds of families watching the Marines graduate, it’s the moments following the ceremony that they say are the most important.

“I have a herniated disc. I cannot walk very well, but when they said we could go to the Marines, I ran, I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t feel any pain. I ran all the way here to catch my son,” father of graduate, Solomon Obong said.

Once the last speaker leaves the podium, it’s a mad dash for relatives to find their newly graduated Marine.

“That first hug, that first embrace, I’ll never forget that. That was the most touching thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” mother of graduate, Holly Harpe said.

These moments are a reunion of sorts, as the 200 recruits have gone through intense training over the past 11 weeks that tested them both physically and mentally. It’s that kind of training Drill Instructors say transforms recruits into made Marines.

And it’s apparent for many families.

“I want him to realize and, I’m sure he does, how much of a different individual he is from what he did 13 weeks ago when he shipped out,” father of graduate, Mike Harpe said.

“I feel like I stand a lot taller, and I’ve got a lot more confidence,” Pvt. Jacob Harpe said.

With help from the First Lady of the United States, these recruits relieved to finish training and continue with the next step of their career.

“Every mile that I run, every obstacle that I hop over - these past 13 weeks have been an obstacle and I’ve successfully hopped over it and came back in one piece and that’s all that matters,” Pvt. Edidem Obong said.

