One dead, another injured after shooting in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person died and another was injured in a double shooting in Bryan County on Thursday night.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, a man died and a woman had multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.

The public information officer said the shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Hines Road near Pembroke.

A person of interest is in custody.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.