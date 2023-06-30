One dead, another injured after shooting in Bryan County
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person died and another was injured in a double shooting in Bryan County on Thursday night.
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, a man died and a woman had multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.
The public information officer said the shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Hines Road near Pembroke.
A person of interest is in custody.
