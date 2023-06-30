Patients still trying to get information a week after SouthCoast Health’s phone issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SouthCoast Health patients are having a hard time not only getting into see a doctor, but getting in contact with them.

WTOC told you about this story last week when their phone lines went down. Since then, WTOC has been getting calls from you asking why your appointments have been canceled.

When you try to go onto the SouthCoast website, you will either see an error message showing the website is down or a red alert that has been on the website for more than a week.

According to SouthCoast, their phones went offline last Wednesday. WTOC reached out to see what happened and when the phones would be working again. But weren’t given an answer.

A few minutes later a statement was posted on their website, informing patients that the online portal was the only way to get in contact with their doctors.

That was over a week ago.

Since then, WTOC has been getting phone calls and emails from patients saying their appointments have been canceled and they can’t get through to their doctors.

So, WTOC Investigative went to work making phone calls and sending emails. WTOC even went by SouthCoast Health to try and get answers in person.

WTOC was told no one could speak with us and were given another phone number and email address to try. This time for the Senior Practice Manager.

WTOC did call and send an email to that person, but we still haven’t heard back.

We will continue to reach out until we get the answers you need.

