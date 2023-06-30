Record number of Georgians expected to travel for July 4 holiday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - AAA predicts nearly 51 million Americans will travel for the July 4 holiday.

Predictions are that Georgians will be traveling for this holiday in record numbers.

According to AAA, 1.6 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles between now and late Tuesday night. That’s almost 70,000 more than the record set last year.

Travel numbers have rebounded from the pandemic and exceeded what used to be the averages.

Georgia State Patrol Troopers say they’ll be out on the roads even with the holiday period stretching so long. They say they see an increase in DUIs around the Fourth, especially if when the timing makes for an extended weekend.

“We still hit DUIs firmly. Whether it’s 6 o’clock in the morning or 6 o’clock in the evening, we see an increase because people do take off during this time,” SFC Richard Sikes said.

In addition to driving sober, he urges drivers to make sure they’re alert and not sleepy before they get on the road, don’t make it a race to get where you’re going, don’t drive distracted and make sure your vehicle is safe before you head out.

