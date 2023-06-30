Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Record number of Georgians expected to travel for July 4 holiday

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - AAA predicts nearly 51 million Americans will travel for the July 4 holiday.

Predictions are that Georgians will be traveling for this holiday in record numbers.

According to AAA, 1.6 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles between now and late Tuesday night. That’s almost 70,000 more than the record set last year.

Travel numbers have rebounded from the pandemic and exceeded what used to be the averages.

Georgia State Patrol Troopers say they’ll be out on the roads even with the holiday period stretching so long. They say they see an increase in DUIs around the Fourth, especially if when the timing makes for an extended weekend.

“We still hit DUIs firmly. Whether it’s 6 o’clock in the morning or 6 o’clock in the evening, we see an increase because people do take off during this time,” SFC Richard Sikes said.

In addition to driving sober, he urges drivers to make sure they’re alert and not sleepy before they get on the road, don’t make it a race to get where you’re going, don’t drive distracted and make sure your vehicle is safe before you head out.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in boating incident in Liberty Co.
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Source: WTOC
4-year-old drowns at hotel pool in Glynn County
One dead, another injured after shooting in Bryan County

Latest News

Brewton Bridge in Evans County to be demolished
Brewton Bridge in Evans County to be demolished
A person driving a car.
Local, state law enforcement continue multi-day traffic enforcement plan in Savannah
1 person dies in crash on Hwy. 80
Chatham Co. receiving federal money to help fix railroad crossing issues