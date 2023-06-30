Sky Cams
Savannah airport prepared for busy holiday weekend

(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This travel weekend is expected to be a busy one, with Saturday expected to be the busiest of the year so far at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

According to airport officials, they’re expecting around 110,000 to 115,000 people to travel through Savannah’s airport for the holiday.

If you’re traveling through the airport, it’s recommended that you show up two hours before your flight to allow time for parking, checking bags, and getting through security.

Officials also say to stay patient. Lines will likely be longer than normal, and delays are possible depending on what airline you’re flying on and what the weather situation is and where you’re going.

“We get delas. If you’re flying later in the day, you can always expect it in the summertime. It’s typical. Between thunderstorms here, thunderstorms in Atlanta, you know, or especially the Northeast. And then Dallas, another big direction that we have a lot of flights going. So, it’s just something to expect in the summertime,” Director of Marketing and Air Service, Lori Lynah said.

Please click here to check flight status at the Savannah airport.

