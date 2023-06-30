Savannah Fire gives safety tips for using fireworks for the 4th of July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Americans will celebrate this weekend for the 4th of July and that of course will include fireworks.

Savannah Fire held a demonstration Friday showing what could go wrong while setting them off yourself.

Savannah fire also gave out safety tips.

They say to never let young children play or ignite fireworks that includes sparklers.

They also say to keep a bucket of water or a garden hose near you in case a fire starts.

Light fireworks one at a time and then move away from them quickly and never point them at someone and never set them off if you’re drinking.

“The safest thing we can tell you to do, is go to a professional display, leave it to the professionals. There’s going to be two professional displays in Savannah this year,” said Brooke Mollenkamp, a fire inspector with the Savannah Fire Department.

Savannah Fire says fireworks can be shot off between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on the 4th of July.

But, double check to make sure they are legal in your area.

You cannot shoot them off from city property - that includes parks.

Fireworks also can’t be shot in public roads.

