Statesboro holding Firecracker Festival to celebrate the 4th of July

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of communities will get an early jump on the fourth by celebrating on the first. In Statesboro, the Firecracker Festival happens Saturday.

The stage was set up at Mill Creek Park Friday. The field and others will be covered with picnics and partiers to celebrate the holiday. This year, it doubles as a birthday of sorts.

Thousands will come out for live music, games, and family fun. The Recreation and Parks Department hosts their Firecracker Festival each year and hosts people from across the region.

Organizers say the tradition has bounced back from the pandemic and they’re seeing people return to meeting friends and enjoying the Fourth.

“A lot of people have their set things that they do with their family, whether they’re on the soccer fields, the parking lots. They have their space where they tailgate and cook,” said Kimberly Sharpe, with the Statesboro-Bulloch Rec and Parks.

The weekend also marks 30 years since the Rec Department opened Mill Creek Park and made it the central location for league sports and a host site for regional and state baseball and softball tournaments.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. The fireworks come a little after dark and even after that, the music and fun continue until 10 p.m.

