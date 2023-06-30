Woman found guilty of stabbing, killing man in 2018

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of stabbing and killing another man in 2018.

Dominique Dauntey Collins was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of felony by a jury.

Collins stab and killed Ragee Mincey in Pembroke while the two where in an argument.

A judge sentenced her to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

