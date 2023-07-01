Beach safety during hot temperatures

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people are heading out to Tybee Island to celebrate the holiday weekend and enjoy some fun in the sun.

But, there are some things to keep in mind in order to stay safe this weekend. Tybee Island’s fire chief says he can’t recommend more how important staying hydrated is on days like this.

He says in order to stay safe, make sure you’re bringing coolers filled with water and bring lots of sunscreen to reapply throughout the day.

He also says to make sure you’re watching the ocean. He says rip currents are a serious danger and if you don’t know what they look like, he says you should make sure to ask a lifeguard when you get to the beach.

He does say though that your best bet is to come to the beach already knowing what to do.

“We can’t stress enough people to study up on what a rip current is before you come to the beach because the waters not controlled so we always hope that study the beach and know what they’re getting into and recognize these types of situations,” said Tybee Island Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick.

Chief Kendrick says they have added some extra staff in preparation for this busy weekend, like on duty fire fighters who are working double shifts and additional EMS coverage.

