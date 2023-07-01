Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Saturday Forecsat

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of this evening, we’ll continue to track a few pop-up rain chances in our western areas through sunset. Temperatures should drop into the lower-80s to upper-70 through midnight.

By tomorrow morning, we should see starting temps in the mid to upper-70s for most, with some patchy fog. Once this clears out, temps will warm up dramatically fast. Most of the high temps will be in the mid to upper-90s, but we should see more upper-80s along the coast.

During this time, temperatures will feel like they’re about 10 degrees hotter area-wide. Be sure to drink lots of water if you plan to spend extended periods outdoors. If you’re heading to the beach, be sure to keep a close eye on the family as we are looking for a moderate rip current threat.

If we see any pop-up showers/weak storms closer to the coast, they should be short-lived. Then, we could see a few more scattered pop-up storm chances moving into our NW areas during the late afternoon through early evening hours.

Luckily this should harsh any firework plans you might have closer to the coast. We’ll look for this weather to continue through the rest of the holiday weekend making each day a First Alert Weather Day.

During this time, we’ll continue looking for increasing rain chances each afternoon. On Monday, a few of these could be severe storms with hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. As we head into the second half of the week, high temps continue to slowly decrease through the weekend. Meanwhile, we’ll continue tracking increasing storm chances. So, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each day.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hines Road
One dead, another injured after shooting in Bryan County
One killed in boating incident in Liberty Co.
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
SouthCoast Health
Patients still trying to get information a week after SouthCoast Health’s phone issues
Mallory Beach
Judge denies motion to remove attorneys representing Beach family

Latest News

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert: Hot weather settles in this weekend
THE News at 11
Andrew's Friday night forecast 6.30
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 06-30-2023
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
First Alert: Very hot weekend ahead