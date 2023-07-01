Dylan’s Saturday Forecsat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of this evening, we’ll continue to track a few pop-up rain chances in our western areas through sunset. Temperatures should drop into the lower-80s to upper-70 through midnight.

By tomorrow morning, we should see starting temps in the mid to upper-70s for most, with some patchy fog. Once this clears out, temps will warm up dramatically fast. Most of the high temps will be in the mid to upper-90s, but we should see more upper-80s along the coast.

During this time, temperatures will feel like they’re about 10 degrees hotter area-wide. Be sure to drink lots of water if you plan to spend extended periods outdoors. If you’re heading to the beach, be sure to keep a close eye on the family as we are looking for a moderate rip current threat.

If we see any pop-up showers/weak storms closer to the coast, they should be short-lived. Then, we could see a few more scattered pop-up storm chances moving into our NW areas during the late afternoon through early evening hours.

Luckily this should harsh any firework plans you might have closer to the coast. We’ll look for this weather to continue through the rest of the holiday weekend making each day a First Alert Weather Day.

During this time, we’ll continue looking for increasing rain chances each afternoon. On Monday, a few of these could be severe storms with hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. As we head into the second half of the week, high temps continue to slowly decrease through the weekend. Meanwhile, we’ll continue tracking increasing storm chances. So, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each day.

