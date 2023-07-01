Sky Cams
First Alert: Hot weather settles in this weekend

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday through Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days as heat index values are expected to surpass 105 degrees during the afternoons. 

A Heat Index Advisory will he possible this weekend! Actual high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Stay hydrated!

Be safe if you have outdoor or any beach plans. For Saturday, we are seeing a moderate risk for rip currents along with an extreme UV index.

Saturday Tybee Tides: 6:40AM 7.0′ I 12:57PM 0.6′ I 7:16PM 8.7′

Rain chances remain slight this weekend, increasing a bit Sunday. Although a few showers on the sea breeze are possible. No reason to cancel any weekend plans at this time.

Warm weather extends into this coming work week with highs still in the 90s. Wetter weather tries to build back in, with daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will diminish after sunset, which is good news for our Tuesday firework shows!

Tropical Update:

There is an area of low pressure near Bermuda that we are not expected to develop. We will not feel any impacts for at least a week, enjoy this quiet time!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

