GSP investigating crash that ended in PIT maneuver on Tybee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a chase ended with a PIT maneuver on Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.

GSP says it started around 2 p.m. when they attempted to stop a Chevy Tahoe near Polk Street and State Route 26.

Troopers say the driver refused to stop, leading to a high speed chase that ended in a PIT maneuver. They say while driving, the suspect threw a pistol out the window. They say that gun struck the windshield of another car.

No shots were fired during the incident. One person was treated for minor injuries in the crash.

Five people, including a juvenile, were arrested.

