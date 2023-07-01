Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Isle of Hope edges Savannah Golf Club to claim 2023 SCSL City Championship

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It came down to the wire at the Savannah Coastal Swim League 2023 City Championship Meet.

Eight teams were in competition on Saturday, but Island of Hope and Savannah Golf Club swam neck and neck for the title down the stretch. After 64 events, Island Hope edged Savannah Golf Club by just seventeen points.

“Last year, we finished fourth and were one-thousand points behind. These kids showed great technique, improvement, and a ton of heart,” Sharks head coach Dan Willoughby said.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

1st Place: Island of Hope - 2,138 points

2nd Place: Savannah Golf Club - 2,121 points

3rd Place: Mayfair Marlins Swim Team - 1,707.50 points

4th Place: Wilmington Park - 1,410 points

5th Place: Sailfish - 1,194 points

6th Place: Savannah Yach Club - 762 points

7th Place: Landings - 680.50 points

8th Place: Horizons - 163 points

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hines Road
One dead, another injured after shooting in Bryan County
One killed in boating incident in Liberty Co.
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
SouthCoast Health
Patients still trying to get information a week after SouthCoast Health’s phone issues
Mallory Beach
Judge denies motion to remove attorneys representing Beach family

Latest News

SCSL Rising Star Meet
Savannah Coastal Swim League holds Rising Star Meet
David Bucey Feature
‘I got what I was praying for’: Savannah Christian’s Bucey receives offer from South Carolina, commits days later
Coach Turner Honored
Savannah-Chatham County Public School System honors the legacy of Coach Joseph J. Turner
Savannah-Chatham County Public School System honors the legacy of Coach Joseph J. Turner