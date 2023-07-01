Isle of Hope edges Savannah Golf Club to claim 2023 SCSL City Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It came down to the wire at the Savannah Coastal Swim League 2023 City Championship Meet.

Eight teams were in competition on Saturday, but Island of Hope and Savannah Golf Club swam neck and neck for the title down the stretch. After 64 events, Island Hope edged Savannah Golf Club by just seventeen points.

“Last year, we finished fourth and were one-thousand points behind. These kids showed great technique, improvement, and a ton of heart,” Sharks head coach Dan Willoughby said.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

1st Place: Island of Hope - 2,138 points

2nd Place: Savannah Golf Club - 2,121 points

3rd Place: Mayfair Marlins Swim Team - 1,707.50 points

4th Place: Wilmington Park - 1,410 points

5th Place: Sailfish - 1,194 points

6th Place: Savannah Yach Club - 762 points

7th Place: Landings - 680.50 points

8th Place: Horizons - 163 points

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.