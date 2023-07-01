Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Taylor Swift concertgoers have reserved parking spots canceled at last minute

Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati said they had their reserved parking spots canceled at...
Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati said they had their reserved parking spots canceled at the last minute.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Brian Planalp and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Some Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati had their reserved parking spots taken away just before the singer’s scheduled shows downtown.

WXIX reports that many Swift fans prepaid for parking spots through an app called ParkWhiz that let users pay for spots while sending parking passes directly to their phones.

“ParkWhiz works with operators and owners of parking garages and lots to list their available spaces for advanced reservations on the mobile app or website,” a ParkWhiz spokesperson explained.

However, some users who had reserved such parking spots said they received messages that their reservations had been canceled. Some users said they got the warning days before while others said they were warned just hours before the concert.

And according to the ParkWhiz website, the locations in downtown Cincinnati specifically for the Swift weekend concerts were listed as being sold out.

On Friday, a ParkWhiz spokesperson said the team was able to rebook most of the canceled bookings.

“We have been able to rebook 85 percent of the canceled bookings. We are continuing to work around the clock as the booking engine to ensure a viable solution for all our customers,” a ParkWhiz spokesperson said.

The company spokesperson added, “Customer resolutions have included new parking reservations, rideshare credits and more, with nearly all canceled reservations being remedied.”

Pictures from WXIX showed thousands of Swift fans already in the stands for Friday’s concert.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in boating incident in Liberty Co.
Hines Road
One dead, another injured after shooting in Bryan County
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Source: WTOC
4-year-old drowns at hotel pool in Glynn County

Latest News

Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
Youths clash with French police and loot in 4th night of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
Tybee Island
Tybee Island preparing for big crowds on the beach this weekend
Francisco Oropeza is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse after a hearing Thursday,...
Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald...
Louisiana governor vetoes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation including a gender-affirming care ban