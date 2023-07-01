Tybee Island preparing for big crowds on the beach this weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - As we count down to the 4th of July, people from all over the country will be crowding our beaches.

Tybee Island’s beaches always welcome visitors looking for some summer fun, but this weekend, you can expect it to be packed. The city is preparing to welcome a surge of holiday visitors.

“When you get onto the island, you’re going to notice our traffic safety protocols, so please stay out of the emergency lane designated for emergency vehicles, drive slow, traffic’s going to be congested. Make it to your place early and make it to your place safely,” said Tybee Island Police Chief Tiffany Hayes.

Once you do reach the island, Mayor Shirley Sessions hopes you see it all.

“I really want our businesses to do well, it’s been a tough year for them, and I want our residents to sit back and enjoy the island that they love so much. And I want our visitors to experience not only our beach, but all that we have to offer,” said Mayor Sessions.

And while Tybee usually offers scenic views and relaxing days at the beach, this weekend, it will be offering the heat. Tybee is expecting temperatures hovering around 90 degrees, but with humidity, it can feel like 100.

“I would say prepare with a lot of water, bring a lot of water. It is a celebration weekend, you know people are going to want to partake in other beverages but please make sure you’re consuming enough water,” said Chief Hayes.

In addition to safety from the heat, Mayor Sessions says it’s important to stay safe in the water too. Avoid the dangerous sandbar near the south end of the island, as riptides can lead to drownings.

“Mainly - have a friend with you. Let somebody know that you’re in the ocean at all times. And don’t hesitate to call for help if you need it and be aware of other people who may be in distress,” said Mayor Sessions.

Mayor Sessions says it’s important to follow the beach rules this weekend, such as no glass on the beach and no smoking or vaping, among others. A full list of rules can be found on Tybee Island’s website.

