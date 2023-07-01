Union Mission opens day center this weekend due to hot temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission in Savannah wants to make sure those who are homeless stay cool during this heat wave.

They opened the doors to their day center Saturday and will do so again Sunday.

With the help of 4 the Jewel N U’s water donation, Union Mission’s Grace House is serving as an escape from the heat for dozens of homeless Savannahians.

“We’re hearing heat indexes over 105 106 degrees and these individuals on the street need a place to go,” said Michael Traynor, CEO of the Union Mission.

Karen Alston is the organizer of an effort to bring over 80 cases of water this weekend, keeping folks hydrated through extreme temperatures. Inside the Grace house, employees giving up their weekend to help.

“We did this back in the winter when it was 8 degrees outside, we had 100 individuals come though here throughout the day and we expect that again this weekend.”

It’s typically only open Monday through Friday, but for situations like these exceptions are made. Folks that need a cool place to be are served breakfast, a snack, and dinner, with that water available for hydration.

“To help in times like this is really important. It’s when you differentiate yourself and show do you really believe in the mission of your organization.”

