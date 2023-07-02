First Alert: Heat index values near 105° possible again Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a hot evening across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Our Heat Advisory continues until 8PM. Temperatures are in the 90s with heat index values over 100°! There are a few inland showers that have developed late this evening, but many of us will remain dry through the night.

Tomorrow is another First Alert Weather Day. Heat index values will once again approach 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. To start the day off, we will be warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll be dry through lunchtime with highs once again in the mid 90s. We could then see isolated showers and storms begin forming after about 3PM lasting into the evening. Although our overall severe threat is low, we could see a storm or two produce gusty wind and small hail.

If you are hitting the beaches up the next couple of day, be sure to hydrate! The heat index values will be near 105 degrees during the afternoons. We’ll also see afternoon showers and storms possible along the sea breeze lingering into the evening. The UV index will be extreme with a moderate risk for rip currents on Monday and low risk on Tuesday. High tide is expected to be around the time of fireworks on Tybee Tuesday night, get there early to claim your spot!

Tuesday is another First Alert Weather Day with heat index values once again at 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Most rain begins to dissipate after sunset, so there is no need to change firework plans at this time.

Wetter weather builds in during the middle to end of the week. Stormy conditions during our afternoons and evenings will persist heading into the weekend with highs closer to the lower 90s Thursday through Sunday.

Tropical weather:

We are not expecting any development over the next week!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

