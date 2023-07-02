Tormenta FC confident they can flip the script as the USL League One season nears midway point

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2023 season isn’t going as planned for the reigning USL League One champions, but plenty of optimism remains within Tormenta FC’s locker room.

As the midway point of the USL League One season approaches, Tormenta FC sits in ninth place with fifteen points, but head coach Ian Cameron believes his team’s best soccer is ahead of them.

“When you get in a little bit of a lull, everybody starts questioning everything. It’s easy to turn on each other, but we still have full belief in this group. There isn’t a team in this league that we look at in intimidation. It’s our time to rally, find consistency, and dig deep.”

The team is also in the midst of getting a handful of key players back from injury.

“We have even more attacking pieces coming and are adding to an already strong back line. That creates more added competition in training and pressures you to want to keep your spot,” midfielder John Murphy said.

Even with their shaky play this first half of the season, Tormenta FC is only seven points behind sixth place Richmond for the league’s final playoff spot.

“All it takes is two or three games on the bounce to get the vibe back. If we can string together a few wins in a row, I think we can really takeoff towards the top of the table. We believe in our talent.”

Tormenta FC next plays at Lexington on Sunday night at 7:30 PM.

