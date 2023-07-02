Tybee Island Fire Dept. working to keep crowds safe over holiday weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - With Independence Day weekend bringing large crowds to Tybee, some first responders are putting in overtime this weekend.

Tybee Island officials brought in more than 100 law enforcement officers from different agencies for the long weekend to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

Would you ever work a 24 hour shift? How about 48 hours? How about 48 hours on a holiday weekend? While that may sound like a lot, to those who work at Tybee Fire, that’s business as usual.

Tybee Island Fire Department is working hard to ensure that everyone has a safe Fourth of July weekend.

“48 hours, You know you’re with a lot of people that aren’t your family, that kind of are your family. Depending on who you ask. So we don’t really butt heads here, but it’s just different. You gotta have, you live with two different families, I would say. I live with these guys and I live at home with my animals,” said Jaloni Murphy, Sergeant Firefighter, Tybee Island Fire Department.

The fire department allowed WTOC to join them Saturday for a small chunk of their 48 hour shift to see what it’s like on the other side of a 911 call. The first call we witnessed was a dog locked in a car. She’s doing alright now.

“If they bring their dog out, just treat it like a child. Don’t leave it in the car. Use common sense. You’re not allowed to bring dogs on the beach, unless it’s a service animal,” said Benjamin Hall, Firefighter, Tybee Island Fire Department.

Dogs seemed to be a common theme, with Dixie holding down the fort at the station, keeping everybody company during the two days of work. Tybee Island Firefighters weren’t the only first responders at the station, emergency medical services that were brought in to help this weekend spend the day here too.

“We’ve got additional EMS coverage on the Island, to help with Chatham in the event that they are getting busy as well. It’s all a team effort, and we’re just trying to make sure that we protect the citizens.”

The additional presence of first responders on the island is in response to large crowds on the beach earlier this year. After an event called “Orange Crush” in April caused multiple arrests and hours-long traffic delays, Tybee Island officials say this weekend is an all-hands-on-deck approach.

And so far, Chief Kendrick says Saturday has been fairly calm compared to years past.

While firefighters say it was a relatively calm Saturday, they’ll remain on their extended schedules throughout the rest of the weekend. While there were a few false alarms, rest assured, when a real alarm goes off, Tybee Fire says they’ll be there.

