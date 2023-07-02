Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Women in prehistoric times hunted, too, study says

FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in...
FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in prehistoric times.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research is calling into question assumed gender roles of ancient humans.

Prehistoric men were believed to be hunters while women were believed to be gatherers. But there’s evidence women hunted, too.

A study was launched after a discovery in 2020, when a 9,000-year-old female skeleton was found in the Andes Mountains.

She was buried with tools for hunting and dressing large game, leading the archaeologists on site to assume at first the skeleton was a man’s. But DNA testing determined it was a woman’s.

Researchers then combed the last 100 years of records and found more evidence of prehistoric women hunters.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Plos One.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
GSP investigating crash that ended in PIT maneuver on Tybee
Hines Road
One dead, another injured after shooting in Bryan County
Tybee Island
Tybee Island preparing for big crowds on the beach this weekend
Union Mission in Savannah wants to make sure those who are homeless stay cool during this heat...
Union Mission opens day center this weekend due to hot temperatures
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered

Latest News

A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say
Superfan, Sophia Burke, was surprised when her friends gave her Taylor Swift tickets.
Swiftie superfan with rare genetic disorder surprised with tickets to Taylor Swift concert
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop
Police investigating guns in club after shooting
Harrison Ford poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Indiana Jones...
Indiana Jones’ box office destiny? A lukewarm $60 million debut in North America