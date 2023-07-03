2 men shot near nightclub in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men were shot early Sunday morning in Hinesville.

According to Capt. William Oberlander, two men in their 20′s and 30′s were shot near a nightclub on East Oglethorpe Highway around 3 a.m.

One man was shot in the chest and the other sustained a wound to his abdomen. Both men were taken to a hospital in Savannah.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to Oberlander.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

