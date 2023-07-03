2 men shot near nightclub in Hinesville
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men were shot early Sunday morning in Hinesville.
According to Capt. William Oberlander, two men in their 20′s and 30′s were shot near a nightclub on East Oglethorpe Highway around 3 a.m.
One man was shot in the chest and the other sustained a wound to his abdomen. Both men were taken to a hospital in Savannah.
No arrests have been made at this time, according to Oberlander.
*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.
