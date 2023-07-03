Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Candlelight vigil held for man killed in Liberty Co. boat incident

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A community in Midway came together to remember a life lost in a boating incident this past week.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 44-year-old Josh Gill died after hitting his head while driving a boat under a bridge on Jones Creek Wednesday night.

Family and friends of Gill held a candlelight vigil Sunday to honor his legacy.

“He put smiles on everyone’s face that’s here today.”

Noah Gill, Josh’s son, says he hopes Sunday’s celebration lets everyone know that Josh will always be with them.

“Always know that whoever leaves this earth or leaves in your life, they will always be up there watching you,” said Noah Gill.

Dalton Smith, a close friend of Josh’s, says Gill was the kind of guy anyone would want around.

“A good guy all the way around. He would do anything for you. He’s come in the middle of the night just to make sure you’re ok. If you called him he showed up, always,” said Dalton Smith, a family friend.

Smith helped organize the vigil, and says it was all for Gill’s family.

“He had young children and we want to come together to try to get everybody together and promote and donate as much money as we can for his children and his funeral service,” said Smith.

Everyone who came out, sharing the same memory of Josh, an outstanding man who was always willing to step in when needed.

“My father was, he was a really great man, he helped a lot of people. He helped me and my friend next to me,” said Gill.

Noah says the lessons his father taught him growing up will stick with him throughout his life.

“I am going to make him proud,” said Gill.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
GSP investigating crash that ended in PIT maneuver on Tybee
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Beach safety during hot temperatures
Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet
Union Mission in Savannah wants to make sure those who are homeless stay cool during this heat...
Union Mission opens day center this weekend due to hot temperatures
Tybee Island
Tybee Island Fire Dept. working to keep crowds safe over holiday weekend

Latest News

Tybee 4th of July weekend
Tybee Island crowds remain calm halfway through July 4th weekend
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead, deputies investigating murder, fire in Colleton Co.
Savannah's Waterfront
Savannah’s Waterfront offers various 4th of July festivities
Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from car
Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from burning car