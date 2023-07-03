Candlelight vigil held for man killed in Liberty Co. boat incident

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A community in Midway came together to remember a life lost in a boating incident this past week.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 44-year-old Josh Gill died after hitting his head while driving a boat under a bridge on Jones Creek Wednesday night.

Family and friends of Gill held a candlelight vigil Sunday to honor his legacy.

“He put smiles on everyone’s face that’s here today.”

Noah Gill, Josh’s son, says he hopes Sunday’s celebration lets everyone know that Josh will always be with them.

“Always know that whoever leaves this earth or leaves in your life, they will always be up there watching you,” said Noah Gill.

Dalton Smith, a close friend of Josh’s, says Gill was the kind of guy anyone would want around.

“A good guy all the way around. He would do anything for you. He’s come in the middle of the night just to make sure you’re ok. If you called him he showed up, always,” said Dalton Smith, a family friend.

Smith helped organize the vigil, and says it was all for Gill’s family.

“He had young children and we want to come together to try to get everybody together and promote and donate as much money as we can for his children and his funeral service,” said Smith.

Everyone who came out, sharing the same memory of Josh, an outstanding man who was always willing to step in when needed.

“My father was, he was a really great man, he helped a lot of people. He helped me and my friend next to me,” said Gill.

Noah says the lessons his father taught him growing up will stick with him throughout his life.

“I am going to make him proud,” said Gill.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.