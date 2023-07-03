Dylan’s Monday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is another First Alert Weather Day. Heat index values will once again approach 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. To start the day off, we will be warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

It’ll be dry through lunchtime with highs once again in the mid-90s. We could then see isolated showers and storms begin forming after about 3 PM lasting into the evening. Although our overall severe threat is low, we could see a storm or two produce gusty wind and small hail.

If you are hitting the beaches over the next couple of days, be sure to hydrate! We’ll also see afternoon showers and storms possible along the sea breeze lingering into the evening.

The UV index will be extreme with a moderate risk for rip currents on Monday and a low risk on Tuesday. High tide is expected to be around the time of fireworks on Tybee Tuesday night, get there early to claim your spot!

Tuesday is another First Alert Weather Day with heat index values once again. I’ll look for more scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Once again, a few of these could become strong to severe in our northern areas. During this time, the primary threats will be hail and damaging winds. Most rain begins to dissipate after sunset, but we could have a few of these rain chances linger around a few hours after sunset.

Wetter weather builds in during the middle to end of the week. Stormy conditions during our afternoons and evenings will persist heading into the weekend with highs closer to the lower 90s Thursday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.