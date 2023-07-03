Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Fridge or pantry? Heinz weighs in on how to store ketchup

Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.
Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pass the ketchup, please!

Independence Day is almost here, and many Americans are getting ready to celebrate with hamburgers and hot dogs – and the popular condiment.

Lately, some social media users have been debating the best way to store it.

The United Kingdom-based branch of ketchup-maker Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on the issue, saying in a tweet: “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!”

The company followed up the tweet by asking the public via a Twitter poll whether they kept their ketchup chilled or in the pantry.

More than 13,000 Twitter users responded, with over 63% saying they preferred the fridge and nearly 37% saying they preferred their ketchup in the cupboard.

A Twitter user posed the same question to Heinz in 2017. At the time, Heinz responded: “Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
Georgia State Patrol
GSP investigating crash that ended in PIT maneuver on Tybee
Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from car
Candler Co. deputy pulls driver from burning car
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Tybee 4th of July weekend
Tybee Island crowds remain calm halfway through July 4th weekend

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Fisherman at Dauphin Island in Alabama caught a 100-pound stingray.
100-pound stingray takes fishermen 45 minutes to reel in
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
Crowds head to the beach to cool off
Man who disappeared when he was 17 found 8 years later