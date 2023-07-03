Identities released of 3 killed in Claxton plane crash

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The three victims in an Evans County plane crash have been identified.

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office said Bobby Smith and David Hodges, from Reidsville, and Mark Dement, from Register, were killed on that plane.

The crash happened near the Claxton-Evans County airport early last Monday morning.

The NTSB and FAA continue to investigate what happened.

