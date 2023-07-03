Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Identities released of 3 killed in Claxton plane crash

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The three victims in an Evans County plane crash have been identified.

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office said Bobby Smith and David Hodges, from Reidsville, and Mark Dement, from Register, were killed on that plane.

The crash happened near the Claxton-Evans County airport early last Monday morning.

The NTSB and FAA continue to investigate what happened.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
Georgia State Patrol
GSP investigating crash that ended in PIT maneuver on Tybee
Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from car
Candler Co. deputy pulls driver from burning car
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Beach safety during hot temperatures
Tybee 4th of July weekend
Tybee Island crowds remain calm halfway through July 4th weekend

Latest News

2 men shot near nightclub in Hinesville
Mallory Beach
Judge denies motion to remove attorneys representing Beach family
Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say