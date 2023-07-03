Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21(WTOC Viewer)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent phrase added to the Subway sign in Rincon sent social media into a frenzy.

On the sign, visible from Highway 21, it said, “Our subs don’t implode.” Presumably in reference to the recent sub implosion that killed five people near the wreckage of the Titanic.

WTOC has received several messages and comments in reference to the sign saying it was in poor taste.

A post on Reddit has thousands of comments, with many posing the question of how soon is too soon?

WTOC contacted the Subway and a store manager said the sign was removed and no further comment would be made.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
Georgia State Patrol
GSP investigating crash that ended in PIT maneuver on Tybee
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Beach safety during hot temperatures
Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from car
Candler Co. deputy pulls driver from burning car
Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Latest News

Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge
Tybee 4th of July weekend
Tybee Island crowds remain calm halfway through July 4th weekend