Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July

Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July. (Source: KMGH/BRIGHTFLIGHT DRONE SHOWS/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might see fewer fireworks in the sky this July 4th.

Several U.S. cities are swapping the Independence Day tradition with a drone light show instead.

Salt Lake City, Utah, tried out the alternative celebration over the weekend.

The mayor said the new format was to minimize fire danger and lessen air quality problems.

Other cities are also choosing the quieter and more environmentally friendly option.

In Colorado, the city of Boulder is opting for its first nighttime drone show.

And in California, Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach are using drones to illuminate the sky with aerial animation and graphics instead of pyrotechnics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
Georgia State Patrol
GSP investigating crash that ended in PIT maneuver on Tybee
Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from car
Candler Co. deputy pulls driver from burning car
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Beach safety during hot temperatures
Tybee 4th of July weekend
Tybee Island crowds remain calm halfway through July 4th weekend

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Identities released of 3 killed in Claxton plane crash
A police pursuit in Tennessee ended in the rollover crash of a stolen truck, according to...
WATCH: Stolen truck leading police in pursuit on wrong side of highway overturns in crash
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account