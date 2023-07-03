Jamie’s Fourth of July Forecast 07-03-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heat Advisories continue through this afternoon and early evening; however some cities not seeing those feels like temps in the 100s thanks to cloud coverage. The hottest is St. Simons with a feels like temperature of 110° with cities like Hinesville, Richmond Hill, Beaufort, and Alma approaching 105° heat index. Some thunderstorms have developed east of I-95 and more scattered storms will begin to build. One or two storms may be strong; isolated severe chances with the main concern being some damaging wind gusts. If you don’t get any rain, 8:35pm sunset temp will be 84°. Any storms that do develop should fade away by 10pm.

Keep a lookout for that 9:21pm moonrise! It’ll be the first of four supermoons this year. An old full moon name for July is the “Buck Moon”.

Tuesday, Independence Day: It’s a First Alert Weather Day for more 105° heat indices and potential heat advisories. High pressure will give us a warm moist environment and trigger showers and storms along the sea breeze, and there’s a front that’s going to stall near I-20, that may give a little more umph to those showers and storms. Expect morning lows near 76, except beaches that start the day at 80° and afternoon highs near 94°. Storms should be winding down by fireworks that usually go off around 9pm.

Wednesday and Thursday: High pressure moves just a little south, so a couple of waves of energy and that aforementioned front will increase our rain chances. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler for the afternoon: 93° with a 50% chance of showers and storms.

The forecast area will remain within an unstable and moist airmass through the end of the week and weekend. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s with relatively higher rain chances 50-60% almost every day.

RIP CURRENTS: Moderate Risk through Monday evening and Moderate Risk for Independence Day.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

