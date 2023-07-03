Sky Cams
Food and Fireworks at Plant Riverside

By Becky Sattero
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This whole weekend and through the 4th of July, the Plant Riverside District is hosting a Stars and Stripes festival with a variety of special entertainment.

Guests will be able to enjoy a plethora of food options along the historic riverfront. Plant Riverside chef, Adam Yarboro, joined Afternoon Break to share two recipes made from one Fourth of July food favorite. The Smokehouse Dog: Applewood Bacon, BBQ Pulled Pork, Slaw and the River Dog: Chili-Cheese Dog, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese Ruffles®, Jalapenos.

The fireworks, along the riverfront, will kick off on Tuesday, July 4th, at 9:15 PM Tuesday.

