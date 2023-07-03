Sky Cams
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop, police say

Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Effingham County, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple agencies are investigating after an attempted traffic stop in Effingham County turned fatal late Sunday night.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office were trying to pull over a young man in the area of I-16 and Old River Road around 11:45 on Sunday night. During the traffic stop, police say the man became combative and started shooting at officers.

Police say that a chase ensued after that, which ended in a wreck. They say that after the man’s car crashed, he started shooting at officers again. Officers returned fire, killing the man.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are all investigating the shooting. Police haven’t said why they were pulling the man over.

“We always want to make sure that every officer involved shooting is thoroughly documented and is thoroughly investigated so that that ways should anything arise out of it, we have all the information that we need, so it takes time to go through all the fine details,” says Sergeant Jennifer Fleming with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

I-16 between Bloomingdale Road and Route 204 is shut down while agencies are investigating the incident. Officials are urging anyone heading to work this morning to seek alternate routes.

“We’re trying to get everything taken care of in a quick fashion, as quickly as we possibly can considering the incident, and obviously having a big portion of I-16 closed in both directions. So cooperation with the different agencies is much appreciated,” says Brian Bailey with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

WTOC will provide updates as we learn more.

