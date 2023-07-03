Sky Cams
Police investigating shooting at Jefferson, Duffy in Savannah

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Duffy Lane.

According to the police department, officers found an adult man with serious gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon. He was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating this incident.

