Savannahians react to Supreme Court rulings impacting higher education

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The average student loan debt for Georgians is more than $41,000, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Savannah residents share their thoughts after the Supreme Court of the United States blocked a student loan forgiveness program.

“I graduated college in 2013, so did my husband, and we both still have student loans,” Nicole Demeres said.

Demeres was hoping President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program would help with those unpaid loans.

“It would’ve put a helpful dent in it,” she said.

As payments are set to resume in the fall, she was disappointed to hear the Supreme Court blocked this plan that could have canceled up to $20,000 for qualifying borrowers.

“We’d be able to contribute more to the economy if we had more money to spend. My husband and I spend our money on mortgage, food and student loans,” Demeres said.

Several people off camera said they think the ruling is fair because everyone should be responsible for their loans, one parent now has worries for their children still in college.

“It kind of limits a lot of people that are going to end up working 20, 30 years and never get their head above water. We help out so many other organizations in other countries, why not help our students here at home first,” Herman Lee said.

The University System of Georgia sent WTOC a statement saying, “While the ruling involves the current administration’s federal student loan forgiveness program, the University System of Georgia (USG) over the past several years has worked to better educate students about options to borrow less money while making affordability a top priority.”

The USG also said they reduced college costs by eliminating a mandatory special institutional fee last year.

The Supreme Court also ruled to get rid of affirmative action which allowed race to play a role in college admissions.

USG said, “At all 26 University System of Georgia institutions, race or ethnicity is not a determining factor in admissions. USG follows the law with regards to the admission of students.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was not surprised to hear about either of these rulings affecting universities and believes it will mostly affect students wanting to go Ivy League colleges.

“The Supreme Court in its majority decision asserts that essentially we live in a color blind society which we do not. That we live in a race neutral society, we do not. This will hurt college campuses as they seek to provide diversity,” Mayor Johnson said.

Two rulings sparking conversations about higher education across the country.

