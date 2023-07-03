Sky Cams
Savannah’s Waterfront offers various 4th of July festivities

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re still looking for something to do this Independence Day, Savannah’s waterfront may be the perfect place to celebrate.

This whole weekend and through to the 4th of July, the Plant Riverside District is hosting a Stars and Stripes festival with a variety of special entertainment.

You’ll also find a patriotic band salute concert at the Eastern Wharf on the 4th.

Closer to the center of River Street, you can hear the 3rd Infantry Division band from Fort Stewart performing. The band has been around since 1943 and has played worldwide.

Leaders with Savannah’s Waterfront say they are so excited to get to celebrate this special holiday is such a big way.

“Savannah’s Waterfront is delighted to be able to host the celebration of our nations birthday here and we have so many things happening this year to celebrate July 4th,” says Julie Musselman, Executive Director with Savannah’s Waterfront.

Officials say River Street will be closed to vehicular traffic starting around 6:30 on the night of the 4th to allow people to have plenty of room to walk around.

Metered parking in downtown Savannah will be free all day.

The fireworks will kick off at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

