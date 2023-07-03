Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Senior Citizens Inc. receives donation of fans

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Senior Citizens Inc. in Savannah received a huge donation on Monday.

Chatham County’s Superior Court Clerk Tammie Mosley, who served on the board of the agency for two terms, and her staff have been raising money to donate.

Altogether, the agency received $800 and 50 fans.

“Oh, I wish you could talk to the folks who come in to get fans, they’re so grateful. And it’s so obvious that this is a real need in their lives and if we can do a little something to make them happier, more comfortable and frankly safer - then we’re happy to do that,” Senior Citizens Inc. Vice President Roger Smith said.

“I encourage people - churches, community groups, lady’s groups, kids groups- if you want to go out, do a lemonade stand to raise money for fans for seniors, they need it,” Chatham County Superior Court Clerk Tammie Mosley said.

If you would like to get involved, the Seniors Citizens inc. accepts both financial and fan donations.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
Georgia State Patrol
GSP investigating crash that ended in PIT maneuver on Tybee
Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from car
Candler Co. deputy pulls driver from burning car
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Tybee 4th of July weekend
Tybee Island crowds remain calm halfway through July 4th weekend

Latest News

Swimming lesson workshop to be held in Statesboro
Savannah's Waterfront
Savannah’s Waterfront offers various 4th of July festivities
Union Mission in Savannah wants to make sure those who are homeless stay cool during this heat...
Union Mission opens day center this weekend due to hot temperatures
Statesboro holding Firecracker Festival to celebrate the 4th of July