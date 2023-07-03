Senior Citizens Inc. receives donation of fans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Senior Citizens Inc. in Savannah received a huge donation on Monday.

Chatham County’s Superior Court Clerk Tammie Mosley, who served on the board of the agency for two terms, and her staff have been raising money to donate.

Altogether, the agency received $800 and 50 fans.

“Oh, I wish you could talk to the folks who come in to get fans, they’re so grateful. And it’s so obvious that this is a real need in their lives and if we can do a little something to make them happier, more comfortable and frankly safer - then we’re happy to do that,” Senior Citizens Inc. Vice President Roger Smith said.

“I encourage people - churches, community groups, lady’s groups, kids groups- if you want to go out, do a lemonade stand to raise money for fans for seniors, they need it,” Chatham County Superior Court Clerk Tammie Mosley said.

If you would like to get involved, the Seniors Citizens inc. accepts both financial and fan donations.

