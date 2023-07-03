Swimming lesson workshop to be held in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro child’s drowning in April has two groups teaming up to try and stop it from happening again.

If you spend time around water, a pool can be a fun place to play. If you don’t’ get much exposure, it can be dangerous.

Mariah Jackson, 2, drowned in an apartment complex pool in Statesboro. Police and Splash in the Boro have teamed up to offer a water safety class this Friday to help children get exposed to the water but maintain a healthy respect for water.

Organizers hope children learn the do’s and don’ts around water and ways to keep themselves safe in our around it.

“It could be a pool, could be a river, could be a lake or anything. It could be a kiddie pool in your backyard, it doesn’t take much water,” Statesboro Police APO Arion Waters said.

He hopes kids who’ve had limited exposure to pools and other spots will come and learn ways to stay safe.

The class will be at Luetta Moore Park Friday at 10 a.m. They’re asking you to preregister.

The first 50 kids who preregister and show up Friday will be signed up for free swim lessons from Splash in the Boro at a later date.

