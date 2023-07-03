Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Swimming lesson workshop to be held in Statesboro

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro child’s drowning in April has two groups teaming up to try and stop it from happening again.

If you spend time around water, a pool can be a fun place to play. If you don’t’ get much exposure, it can be dangerous.

Mariah Jackson, 2, drowned in an apartment complex pool in Statesboro. Police and Splash in the Boro have teamed up to offer a water safety class this Friday to help children get exposed to the water but maintain a healthy respect for water.

Organizers hope children learn the do’s and don’ts around water and ways to keep themselves safe in our around it.

“It could be a pool, could be a river, could be a lake or anything. It could be a kiddie pool in your backyard, it doesn’t take much water,” Statesboro Police APO Arion Waters said.

He hopes kids who’ve had limited exposure to pools and other spots will come and learn ways to stay safe.

The class will be at Luetta Moore Park Friday at 10 a.m. They’re asking you to preregister.

The first 50 kids who preregister and show up Friday will be signed up for free swim lessons from Splash in the Boro at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
Georgia State Patrol
GSP investigating crash that ended in PIT maneuver on Tybee
Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from car
Candler Co. deputy pulls driver from burning car
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Tybee 4th of July weekend
Tybee Island crowds remain calm halfway through July 4th weekend

Latest News

Savannah's Waterfront
Savannah’s Waterfront offers various 4th of July festivities
Union Mission in Savannah wants to make sure those who are homeless stay cool during this heat...
Union Mission opens day center this weekend due to hot temperatures
Statesboro holding Firecracker Festival to celebrate the 4th of July
THE News at 4:30
Savannah Fire gives safety tips for using fireworks for the 4th of July