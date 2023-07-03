Tybee business owner wonders if discussion of extra crowds caused people not to visit

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is a popular spot for many celebrating Independence Day. But some say the turnout this year wasn’t as large as it usually is.

Although it may look busy on the beach, one Tybee business owner said this year’s turnout was not what she’s used to.

“We’ve got a room empty tonight, which is unheard of,” Karen Kelly said.

Kelly is the owner of the Beachview Inn and Spa on Tybee.

“Starting the seventh, we have availability and that hasn’t happened in the years that I have been the owner of Beachview and I restored this place in 2011,” Kelly said.

She said she feels like the lack of visitors this year is in part because of what happened at Orange Crush in April.

“What our city government should have done - one is been prepared for April, but that’s in the past and we’re not going there. But what they should have done was talk to the local businesses,” Kelly said.

She said she does support what officials were trying to do with ramped up security for this weekend, but hopes it doesn’t continue to affect her business.

“I understand they had to show a power of force. I hope it works. The main thing I hope is that they all come back in April next year because we’re really going to need them,” Kelly said.

Kelly said she just wishes there was more communication between city leaders and business owners.

“Especially the wonders of the hotels. Because if we don’t have reservations then nobody’s coming to this island,” she said.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions talked this weekend about the extra steps the city took. She said many citizens and visitors thanked the city for all the extra precautions. She cited much better traffic to and from the island as a big payoff on the city’s work.

