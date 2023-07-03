Tybee Island crowds remain calm halfway through July 4th weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island was expected to be home to another large unpermitted event on top of what’s already a busy weekend.

However, officials say so far, things have remained relatively calm.

“I’ve heard from many, many citizens and visitors thanking the city, thanking our police and fire for taking the extra precaution to feel safe and to feel like not only safe in the fact that they can come on the island without, you know, traffic that was unbearable during the last Orange Crush,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions of Tybee Island.

While official numbers are yet to be released, Mayor Sessions says reports show that Tybee’s effort to inform the public reduced the number of people who came to Tybee for the potential of an unpermitted event, social media posts have called “Turnt Island.”

Tybee Island visitors feel the same. Tyler Price has been visiting Tybee for over 10 years, and he says he’s seen his fair share of large events like Orange Crush. While in town for the weekend, he didn’t notice “Turnt Island” was taking place.

“It’s a little busier on the week basis than normal, but as opposed to like a Peach fest weekend or an Orange Crush, you see a lot more people as opposed to this. But I mean this is somewhat normal, I wouldn’t expect more or less, necessarily,” said Tyler Price, a Tybee Island visitor.

Price is in town with just one of the many families that Mayor Sessions hopes enjoys their stay on the Island.

I think a lot of fun memories were made this weekend from families and people gathering together, reuniting and just enjoying the beach, and that’s what we want. We want everybody to come to Tybee and be mindful that we have rules and regulations and that we will enforce those,” said Sessions.

Mayor Sessions says that Tybee has wanted events like Orange Crush to request the proper permits for years, and would accept an application.

“We have a very easy process. You can go online and we have to download the application for a permitted event. We have an event coordinator who will walk you through the process. It has to be applied for 90 days before the event,” said Sessions.

The expanded first responder presence is expected to remain on the island for the rest of the holiday weekend, ending on Tuesday the 4th.

If you do plan to come to Tybee Island for 4th of July, Mayor Sessions says to get here early, there’s going to be a high tide so it’s going to be a bit harder to find a spot on the beach.

