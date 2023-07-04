Sky Cams
2 displaced, firefighter injured following house fire in Midway

Hinesville House Fire
Hinesville House Fire(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are displaced after a home caught on fire when a tree fell on a powerline in Midway.

This happened in the 400 block of Clark Street Tuesday.

The powerline was pushed against the house and started the fire, police say.

According to the Liberty County Fire Services Chief, when the tree fell it placed tension on the power line going to the house causing it to arc and catching on fire.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital by ambulance with heat exhaustion.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

