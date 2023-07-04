Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

President Joe Biden is expected to address the National Education Association on Tuesday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off from President Joe Biden.

Biden returns from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden.

They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Man dies after shooting at Jefferson, Duffy in Savannah
Identities released of 3 killed in Claxton plane crash
Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from car
Candler Co. deputy pulls driver from burning car

Latest News

One dead after possible alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
One dead after possible alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies
LIVE: Biden to address NEA
One dead after possible alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
One dead after possible alligator attack on Hilton Head Island