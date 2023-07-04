Boat rental service similar to Airbnb for boats

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a lot of people in the Coastal Empire, one of the real joys of summer is getting out on our local waters in a boat.

But, how do you do that if you don’t own your own or have a friend with one?

Now, you just go online and shop for boats, experiences and local captains through a service known as the “AirBnB for boats.’’

For several local boat owners, the only thing better than being on the water alone, is being out there with a bunch of people they don’t know.

“I think savannah is such a beautiful place, downtown is so awesome, Isle of Hope, we have so many pretty areas. But I feel like you are missing out on so much of Savannah if you don’t actually get on the water,” Miles Robertson said.

Miles Robertson has a unique way of showing people a side of the coast they can only see from the water.

He is among a growing number of local captains who list their personal boats with “Get My Boat dot com’' - a service similar to AirBnB for boats - where people choose a location, a type of boat the experience, which for Robertson is usually scenic rides through Savannah’s waterways.

“We have a lot of families that want to go on a trip or just couples want to go out and then there’ll be groups that want to go out on a sunset cruise and have a couple of cocktails and relax. It’s pretty diverse,” Robertson said.

And so are the trips Robertson can design - for up to six people and from one to four hours - because of all that is accessible on the water.

“I’ll see what what they’re interested in if it’s dolphins, going to the beach or even going downtown and seeing the riverfront. I work with them and see what they want to do and go from there.

“There’s so much in Savannah that, especially if you’re not from the coast or not used to seeing it, you won’t know what it is. So, talk about animals and riverfront and different things we see.

Robertson is a professional fly fishing guide and takes small groups on fishing trips almost daily. By joining Get My Boat, he’s able to offset maintenance costs and further turn his boat into his business.

“Boats come with a lot of hassle and upkeep and they say the happiest day is when you get rid of your boat. I think, for people who don’t want to buy a boat and deal with marinas, it’s just an easy way to give me a call or find me online and just book a trip and go out for the day. And when they get off, I clean the boat and take care of it and they just get to go home and relax.

