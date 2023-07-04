Dylan’s Tuesday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is another First Alert Weather Day. Heat index values will once again approach 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. To start the day off, we will be warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s with a little patchy fog possible.

It’ll be dry through lunchtime with highs once again in the mid-90s. We could then see pop-up showers/storms begin forming by mid-afternoon lasting into the evening. Although our overall severe threat is low, we could see a storm or two produce gusty wind and small hail.

These should develop closer to the coast with our sea breeze this afternoon before they push farther inland heading into this evening.

If you are hitting the beaches over the next couple of days, be sure to hydrate! The heat index values will be near 105 degrees during the afternoons. We’ll also see afternoon showers and storms possible along the sea breeze lingering into the evening for inland areas.

The UV index will be extreme with a moderate risk for rip currents. High tide is expected to be around the time of fireworks on Tybee tonight, get there early to claim your spot!

Wetter weather builds in during the middle to end of the week. Stormy conditions during our afternoons and evenings will persist heading into the weekend with highs closer to the lower 90s Thursday through Sunday.

Throughout the majority of the next few days, we’ll also remain on track of isolated severe storm chances continuing each day. So, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast. Meanwhile, temp should cool ingot the lower to mid-90s but it’ll continue to feel hotter because of our heat index. Make sure you drink plenty of water.

Tropical weather:

We are not expecting any development over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.